The closure of ‘vital’ Merseyside care services has been postponed.

A plan to close care centers that are vital to the lives of the most vulnerable people has been postponed.

Wirral Evolutions said in June that it would close two day care centers, Highcroft Day Centre in Bebington and Cambridge Road in New Brighton, in order to save £500,000 for its budget.

Some of those who rely on the service for their own or their families’ quality of life were enraged by this.

However, the Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee of Wirral Council voted tonight to go back to the drawing board and work with Wirral Evolutions, a company in which Wirral Council is the sole shareholder, to find a solution to the council’s financial challenges.

This means the council will have to provide the company an extra £500,000 this year to help it close its budget gap, which will be funded by a social care grant the council will get.

George Lamb, 28, spoke at tonight’s committee meeting about his disabled nephew Kieran Kneen, 21, who attends Highcroft Day Centre five days a week.

Mr Lamb organised a poll to find out what Bebington residents thought about the possibility of Highcroft closing.

Every parent and primary caregiver who replied to the survey stated the closure of the center would have a negative impact on their family’s well-being, he told the committee.

“It provides opportunity [for carers to do things like]respite, work, domestic duties, shopping, seeing family members, and socializing,” Mr Lamb added.

He urged Wirral Council to press Wirral Evolutions to find methods to raise funds so that the day centres would not have to close, and he encouraged the committee to consider the views of service users when making decisions concerning the future of the day centres.

Mr Lamb made similar remarks at the June committee, saying, “These day centers serve an important role in the lives of the vulnerable people who use them.” They provide a sense of routine and stability, as well as the opportunity to socialize.”

He started a petition in the summer that has received 1,255 signatures, demonstrating the depth of public sentiment on this topic.

