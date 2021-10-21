The closure of one of Merseyside’s oldest schools.

One of Merseyside’s oldest schools is on the verge of closure.

Sefton Council is beginning steps to recommend the closure of St Teresa’s Catholic Infant and Nursery School in Birkdale, Southport, in response to a request by the school’s governing board.

The council has agreed to explore initiating the procedure for closing the school after being informed by the school’s governing body that all alternatives for increasing pupil numbers have been exhausted.

According to a council spokeswoman, the school’s headteacher has written to all children’ families and had a meeting with all staff to avoid any conjecture or rumor.

On Sunday, parishioners at St Teresa’s R C Church will be informed of the news.

The letter informs parents that Sefton Council will discuss the issue at its next cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 4th.

St Teresa’s, a council-run voluntary-aided school, has been grappling with declining student numbers for some years and has struggled to recover from a poor Ofsted rating in November 2016.

The school, which is located on Everton Road, was founded in 1869 and currently has roughly 80 students aged three to seven.

Reduced financing has resulted from declining enrollment in recent years, and school officials had requested the council to consider integrating the school with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary in 2019, but those plans were not pursued.

The school was dealing with £50,000 in indebtedness in March 2020, and due to a decrease in student numbers, the debt was expected to climb to £200,000 by the end of 2021/22.

The school’s governing body had previously stated that it was opposed to the concept of a closure and merger, but it now claims that it has asked the council to proceed with the proposed closure.