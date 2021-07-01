The closing of all 81 Gap stores adds to the high street’s woes.

Gap, a US-based retailer, has declared it would close all of its 81 UK and Ireland stores, adding to the high street’s woes.

The news contrasts sharply with the fortunes of rival Primark, whose owner, Associated British Foods (ABF), announced record sales as the budget shop experienced robust post-lockdown demand.

In recent years, GAP’s UK operations have faltered, and pandemic shutdown have dealt a deadly blow.

Last year, the retail behemoth said that it will assess the future of its store operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As we plan to close stores, we will provide support and transition help to our employees.

It announced plans to close 19 locations last month, but now says all 81 stores would close by the end of September.

Due to lease expiration, the first 19 locations will close at the end of this month.

Gap has stated that it is currently beginning the consultation process with affected employees, but has declined to provide specific employee figures.

Since 1987, the shop has operated in the United Kingdom, and since 2006, it has had outlets in the Republic of Ireland.

The news follows a strategic review aimed at “identifying new, more cost-effective methods to maintain a presence in Europe and service customers.”

“We will sustain our Gap online business in the United Kingdom and Europe,” Gap stated in a statement.

“As the e-commerce industry expands, we want to be there to meet our customers where they purchase.

“We’re transitioning to a digital-first company, and we’re searching for a partner to help us grow our online presence.

“Due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.

"We're making our way through with care.