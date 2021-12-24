The closing of a much-loved tavern has been confirmed just in time for Christmas.

A renowned city center tavern has announced that it would close temporarily for the holidays.

The Caledonia, located on Caledonia Street in the Georgian Quarter, confirmed the news on its Facebook page.

“Sorry, we’re closed,” she wrote in a text image. Back open on Thursday, December 30th,” the bar wrote in a comprehensive statement to inform its regulars.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry, resulting in the permanent closure of a number of small enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments.

“Due to several difficulties affecting our crew, The Caledonia has had to close temporarily,” the Caledonia wrote. It’s a terrible we won’t be able to spend Christmas with our regulars and friends, but it’s the greatest option for our team’s physical and mental health. We will reopen on Thursday, December 30th if no restrictions are imposed.” “In the absence of real government help & with the decreasing trajectory of commerce since the beginning of December, we have very little financial reserves left,” the post said, alleging a “absence” of support.

“We will devote all of our resources to assisting our personnel and safeguarding the Cali’s future.” You’re nothing if you don’t have people.” Fans who wanted to express their support during these trying times were encouraged to tip the squad or purchase a gift card.

On December 30, the Caledonia hopes to reopen.