The “Clean-cut” guest was allowed to have an overnight visitor by a Florida motel manager.

Marwan al-Shehhi, the hijacker who would crash United Airlines Flight 175 into the World Trade Center’s South Tower, checked into the Panther Motel and Apartments on South Ocean Boulevard (A1A) and 7th Street in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on August 26. Room 12 cost him $500 in cash. He informed the manager he wanted to stay until September 2nd, but he ended up staying until September 9th. As his permanent address, he specified a Mailboxes Etc. facility. He was driving a blue Chevrolet, according to his registration.

Richard Surma, the manager of the Panther Motel, later admitted to the FBI that he broke rules to allow al-Shehhi to have another guy as an overnight visitor. Mohammed Atta, al-greatest Shehhi’s friend and collaborator, was most likely the individual in question. On August 28th, he landed in Ft. Lauderdale on a flight from Baltimore Washington International (BWI) and was met by al-Shehhi at the airport. Other Middle Eastern males arrived over the next few days, and meetings were held, according to the motel owner. After 9/11, Surma told the South Florida SunSentinel. During these days, Room 10 was also rented to muscle guys who would subsequently fly with al-Shehhi. The men smoked on the apartments’ balconies and met late into the night, according to the management.

Over the next week, the FBI would trail Atta and al-Shehhi to stores and banks in Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Pompano Beach, Hollywood, and Lighthouse Point, including a Target, a Circuit City, Payless Shoes, and Lowe’s. Atta sold his 1986 Grand Prix to Elite Select Used Cars in Ft. Lauderdale for $650 on September 7. During this time, the two transfer further funds to a SunTrust account in Saudi Arabia, and Atta sends a Fedex package to the United Arab Emirates, probably carrying additional funds. On September 7th, Atta flies back to BWI from Ft. Lauderdale.

After al-Shehhi checked out, Surma discovered the following materials in the trash: aviation charts for the eastern half of the United States, and a German-English dictionary. This is a condensed version of the information.