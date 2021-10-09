The ‘classic’ £44 coat from New Look is a must-have for autumn.

New Look customers recently went crazy for a ‘beautiful’ autumn coat they saw online, and I couldn’t resist giving it a try after hearing such positive feedback.

Because the weather isn’t sure what it wants to do, customers are looking for clothing that can effortlessly transition from season to season at a moment’s notice.

Shoppers recently discovered New Look’s Black Belted Long Coat on Instagram and swiftly expressed their admiration in the comments area.

The coat, which costs £43.99, has been lauded for its “classic style.”

Customers described the coat as “beautiful” and “cozy,” so I decided to pick one up at my local New Look and see if it lived up to the hype.

A Revere collared neckline, long sleeves, side pockets, and a belted waist characterize this coat.

The cloth was quite soft and warm, and it was thicker than I had anticipated, making it ideal for when the colder weather hits.

The coat’s fit was on the large side, so I could have easily gone down a size and still been comfortable. However, I was thrilled because I enjoy having more space.

The cloth was comfortable and didn’t itch or cling in any way, and the belted waist added some shape to your look. However, the fabric was designed to collect pet hair, so be sure to bring your lint roller.

The long coat was around midi length, which was a plus for me because I’m only 5’3″ and was scared it would be too long.

The coat is appropriate for any situation; I’d wear it to work or out for drinks in the cold.

The coat also felt more opulent and expensive than its £43.99 price tag. The coat is attractive, cosy, and sophisticated, as New Look consumers predicted. It’s a must-have for the autumn season.

The Black Belted Long Coat from New Look is available on the retailer’s website.

