The claim that Facebook promotes “angry content” for profit is “very illogical,” according to Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has replied to claims made by a former employee that the firm profited from spreading false information and abusive content.

Before testifying about Facebook before the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee on Tuesday, whistleblower Frances Haugen explained her charges in multiple media appearances. In a lengthy Facebook post hours later, Zuckerberg claimed that Haugen’s claims “don’t make any sense.”

“At the heart of these claims is the notion that profit comes before safety and well-being,” wrote Zuckerberg. “It’s simply not true… The claim that we purposefully promote stuff that makes people upset in order to make money is irrational. Advertisers routinely tell us they don’t want their advertisements next to harmful or angry content, therefore we make money from adverts.”

He continued, “I don’t know of any digital business that sets out to create goods that make people furious or depressed.” “All of the moral, financial, and product incentives point in the opposite direction.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.