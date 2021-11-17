The claim of voter fraud by a Vegas man is described by a judge as a “cheap political stunt” that backfired.

Judge Carli Kierny of Clark County District Court said a Las Vegas man’s claim of voter fraud was a “cheap political ploy” that backfired on Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, Donald “Kirk” Hartle admitted to voting twice in November 2020 in a case that Republicans exploited to claim election fraud. Hartle appeared via videoconference from his defense attorney’s office to plead guilty to voting twice in the same election, a misdemeanor. He apologized to Kierny and accepted full responsibility for his conduct.

Hartle’s attorney, David Chesnoff, prevented Hartle from publicly explaining how he voted early using a ballot mailed to his deceased wife. Rosemarie Hartle passed away in 2017, but her name continued to appear on voter records.

According to Chesnoff, State Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office agreed to drop two felony charges against Hartle to misdemeanors.

Kierny agreed to the contract but was dissatisfied with it. Hartle received a $2,000 fine and was ordered to keep out of trouble for the next year. The judge set Nov. 17, 2022, as the deadline for the outcome to be reviewed.

“This appears to me to be a cheap political gimmick that backfired,” Kierny added, “and demonstrates that our voting system genuinely works because you were eventually detected.”

“I am not willing to monitor the negotiations because it would be a political stunt on my part,” she stated.

Hartle, 55, is the chief financial officer of enterprises controlled by Donald Ahern, the Republican Party’s finance chairman. He could have faced up to eight years in jail if convicted of the two felonies.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In September 2020, Ahern’s company held a reelection campaign event for then-President Donald Trump, and in October, Ahern runs a Las Vegas hotel where a national group supporting fringe QAnon conspiracy theories met.

Following Hartle’s plea, Ford, a Democrat, and Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, issued a joint statement.

“I’m glad the truth was revealed,” said Cegavske, who was censured by her own party last April after being accused of failing to adequately probe suspicions of election fraud in 2020.

Despite attacks from, Cegavske defended Nevada’s election results as reliable and accurate, and refuted claims of massive fraud. This is a condensed version of the information.