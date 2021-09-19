The city’s oldest enterprises are located in the heart of the city.

We are spoiled for choice in Liverpool when it comes to long-standing small enterprises.

These establishments have been at the heart of their communities for decades, from John Lennon’s favorite watering hole to the city’s oldest record store.

Their success is due to the dedication and hard work of their employees, who put their hearts and souls into all they do.

Some of these enterprises have been passed down through the years and have garnered a loyal following.

Their proprietors have had to adjust to shifting client wants and try forth new ideas over the years.

This was especially true during the coronavirus outbreak, when several of them began offering takeout and delivery services.

We looked at some of Liverpool’s oldest businesses that date back to a different era in August 2020.

Johnson’s Butchers is a family-owned and operated butcher shop.

For nearly a century, Johnson’s Butchers has been a constant feature on Mill Street in Toxteth.

Mr Johnson, who also owned a grocery and a bakers across the street, initially owned the establishment.

Mike Cleaver and his wife Esther have owned and operated the butcher shop for the past 38 years, and it is still going strong.

Mike claims that the pies, dubbed “Jonno’s pies,” are what attract people through the door every day.

“We sell 200 pies a day, that’s what we’re famous for,” Mike told The Washington Newsday.

“The original is a Scouse pie, and we also make Steak and Kidney Balti and Lamb Balti to order.

“People come from all around to see them. They’re from Huyton and Kirkby, on the other side of the river.

“People don’t buy one or two pies; they buy ten or fifteen at a time. Every day, we sell out. We’re still here because of the pies,” says the narrator.

People didn’t want to travel to the shop to buy meat, thus demand spiked during lockdown, according to Mike.

Since the last relaxation of limitations. “The summary has come to an end.”