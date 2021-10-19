The city’s message to a 22-year-old family girl who died while seeing her boyfriend.

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a 22-year-old lady who died in a car accident in the Queensway Tunnel.

Paige Rice, from the West Midlands, died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday after visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

Clare, Paige’s mother, said she was “broken” by the murder of her “beautiful baby” and that Paige had a “golden heart.”

In the Asda car area, a family conflict erupts with an ear biting incident.

Merseyside Police were dispatched to the Birkenhead Tunnel at 12.30 a.m. on October 17 following allegations of an Audi S3 colliding with a taxi.

Two other individuals were hurt in the collision, and authorities told The Washington Newsday that “the driver of the Audi is still in a very critical state, and the cab driver is in a serious but non-life threatening condition.”

Hundreds of readers on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page and in the comments area of the website paid respect to the young woman.

“Rest in peace angel, my thoughts and prayers are with her mother and family, so sorry for your loss,” Karen Harrison said.

“This is just dreadful R.I.P Paige, thinking of your grieving mother,” Michelle Gibson commented.

Additionally, Joseph Wright stated: “This is a devastating loss of such a young life.

“My heart aches for her and her family.

“Young lady, fly high with the angels.”

“Very, very sad,” Nigel Roberts remarked. “Thoughts are with her family during this horrible time.”

People have also expressed their condolences to Paige’s family during this difficult time.

According to Jacqueline Diane Parker, “Such a tragic loss of a beautiful young person for her mother, brother, and friends.

Debbie Midghall expressed her thoughts as follows: “Paige’s death is so terrible; she was such a lovely young lady.

“At this extremely sad time, our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

“What a gorgeous looking girl with her whole life ahead of her is so awful thinking of her family at this dreadful moment,” Amanda Dunbar commented.

Michelle Gorman went on to say: “Sleep soundly. Beautiful young lady.

“Let your light shine brightly. To Paige’s family and friends, my heartfelt condolences.” “So sad, such a beautiful kid,” Jenny Seale added. “My prayers are with her family and friends, and all who knew her shine.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”