The city’s compassion towards Afghan migrants has left a Liverpool charity “overwhelmed.”

The kindness of Liverpool residents towards refugees fleeing the Afghan tragedy has left a local refugee organization “overwhelmed.”

Bridge2Liverpool is a registered charity that assists asylum seekers and refugees in the city. It is now holding an appeal to assist and support individuals who are expected to arrive in the city from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the nation.

Liverpool City Council was one of the first local governments to proclaim that it would provide shelter and asylum to anyone fleeing the country’s crises.

Most of those that arrive in Liverpool will arrive with very little, and organisations such as Bridge2Liverpool will help them with clothing and supplies, as well as skills training, English classes, and company.

Food and resources have been requested by the organisation to help those who do arrive from Afghanistan, as well as other asylum seekers and refugees from other countries.

The organization claims it has been overwhelmed with kindness from the community since launching its newest plea.

“Those who are coming from Afghanistan, we’re ready to assist in any way,” project manager Rebecca De Mota said.

“We do it in a variety of ways, including through clothing, particularly children’s clothing, and through support groups, where we have a variety of support activities.

“I am continually astounded by the generosity of the people of Liverpool in wanting to assist make a difference in situations like what is happening in Afghanistan.

“People have been reaching out to us on social media and through phone, asking what they can do to help.”

Coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and especially shoes, according to Rebecca, are the most useful goods for the charity, as long as they are not worn out or have holes in them.

Toiletries and sanitary items, as well as cash donations, are greatly appreciated.

The charity shared photographs of substantial donations that had been received to them from local people on Twitter.

“Blown away by the donations that arrived yesterday,” the message read.

"Blown away by the donations that arrived yesterday," the message read.

"We'll be organizing clothes and putting together hygiene care packages. We are now unable to accept any additional clothing donations."