The city’s ‘best haircuts’ were offered at Liverpool’s long-lost menswear business.

A long-gone Liverpool menswear boutique noted for giving “the best haircuts” in the city sold everything from stylish coats to tailored suits.

Horne Brothers was established in the city-centre for years, providing a selection of must-have clothing and accessories for men and boys, and was located on the corner of Lord Street and Paradise Street from the 1950s.

Many people recall the colorful window displays, getting their school uniform, buying clothing for nights out, and even getting a haircut in the barbershop downstairs, which is popular with shoppers all over the city.

The business launched a new store on Bold Street in 1985, and McDonald’s opened a branch in the same year. The Lord Street barbershop and its barbers are, however, lovingly regarded to this day.

Here’s a look back at Horne Brothers menswear in the heart of Liverpool.

Horne Brothers is thought to have been in business for decades in the city center, with adverts dating back to the early 1950s saying that it was located on Dale Street.

However, in 1955, the McDonald’s building on the junction of Lord and Paradise Streets was “rebuilt” as a “spacious new premises” for the menswear store.

The following is an advertisement from the November 4, 1955 issue of The Washington Newsday: “The new Horne Brothers in Liverpool will provide you with more space, better facilities, and greater convenience.

“Make the decision now to phone in on the first day of the season. Come in and take a look around our huge, modern store, where all of the latest and best men’s and boys’ clothing can finally be proudly shown, and you can make your decision in a relaxing atmosphere.

“While you’re here, stop by our ten-chair barbershop, which is located downstairs from the main hall.”

Everything at Horne Brothers was exclusive and either fashioned by their own craftsmen or created specifically for the store, and it was open six days a week.

The menswear store advertised everything from Bri-Nylon check shirts and Dunlop weathercoats to London Line shoes and Crackerjac jackets in advertisements from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

Many generations will recall the uniforms and accessories worn in school.