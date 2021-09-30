The city will pay millions of dollars to 15 black men who were wrongfully arrested on drug charges.

According to the men’s attorneys, the city of Raleigh in North Carolina has agreed to pay out $2 million in a settlement to 15 Black males who were unfairly detained and jailed on drug charges.

The 15 men were detained between December 2019 and May 2020 on charges of supplying drugs to a confidential informant named Dennis Williams, Jr.

After the drugs they allegedly supplied to the informant proved negative for any banned substances, the charges against all 15 individuals were dropped.

Twelve of the fifteen men filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Raleigh, Raleigh Police Detective Omar Abdullah, and seven other Raleigh police officers in April. The three other males were brought in for mediation purposes, but they were not involved in the original complaint.

The attorneys for the wrongly arrested men stated in a statement released Wednesday, “Plaintiffs appreciate the City of Raleigh’s recognition of the trauma and suffering caused by these erroneous arrests and incarcerations.”

Tin Fulton Walker & Owen attorneys Abraham Rubert-Schewel, Emily Gladden, and Micheal Littlejohn, Jr. released the press release. The Raleigh Police Department and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office were also urged to make reforms to prevent other persons from being wrongfully accused and imprisoned, according to the statement.

According to the lawsuit, Abdullah and Williams colluded to target Black men for arrest. Plaintiffs were separated from their families, lost their jobs, and some men spent up to five months in jail on false allegations, according to the lawsuit.

Rubert-Schewel informed via email that his firm represents more persons who may bring a lawsuit or agree to a settlement.

“We have told the City that there are at least six more possible litigants who have been damaged by this scheme. “These women and children were all held or had firearms levelled at them during SWAT-style raids on their homes,” he wrote. “As well, we aim to pursue justice for them.”

Williams was charged with five counts of obstruction of justice by a Wake County grand jury in late August. He is accused of lying to police and supplying them with forged drug evidence.

Abdullah has been on paid leave since September, however others believe he should be charged as well.

