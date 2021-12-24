The city remembers Ava, the ‘angel,’ arrests when a man was stabbed to death, and paedophile’s’revolting files.’

Following Ava White’s funeral yesterday, thousands of people sent words of support to her family.

On Thursday, December 23, mourners gathered at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral to pay their respects and remember Ava’s life.

Mourners assembled at the Cathedral for the service at 10 a.m., comforting one another and wearing bright colors and Ava-themed sweaters and tops.

Photographs of the schoolgirl adorned her coffin, which came in a white horse-drawn carriage following a procession through Liverpool and was greeted with cheers when it arrived at the Cathedral.

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said there was “nothing sadder in life than the death of a child” in an emotional statement during the funeral, which was open to the public and media.

Three more people have been arrested after a father was stabbed to death in West Derby.

Following the killing of Paul Joseph Stenson, 30, on Sunday, December 19, two men and one woman were detained.

On Thursday, December 23, a 28-year-old Liverpool man was detained on suspicion of murder.

After ‘Paul Mac’ was tragically stabbed in the chest, police stated the individual was brought into custody and is being questioned.

On suspicion of helping an offender, a 29-year-old male and a 17-year-old woman from Liverpool were also arrested. They are also being questioned in custody.

Only being ‘in a cave with no electricity’ will stop a paedophile from downloading child rape films, he claims.

Edward Thornton, 33, has been apprehended by police twice before with sickening caches of indecent photographs.

He was discovered to have gathered over 14,000 “revolting files” last year, some of which involved the rape of babies and “sadistic” abuse of toddlers.

While he was aware that the children involved had been harmed, the Wirral deviant claimed he was “addicted” and would not stop collecting child sex abuse photographs and videos unless it was impossible for him to do so.

Thornton, of Meadowfield Close, Rock Ferry, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for indecent images of children in December 2008. “The summary has come to an end.”