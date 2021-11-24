The city region is poised to invest another £2 million in the £30 million event center.

Despite having millions put aside for the project, an events center is expected to receive additional funding.

Southport is due to get a new events facility on Marine Lakeside, with £30 million put aside for the project as part of the town’s recent Town Deal investment.

The Marine Lake Events Centre will be a 1,200-seat event venue with a promenade overlooking Marine Lake that will host a variety of events.

The centre, which is expected to produce 230 jobs, is now being considered for a £2.3 million investment by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

The money will allow Sefton Council to move on with the multi-purpose space’s plans.

On Friday, November 27, the idea will be discussed at the next Liverpool City Region meeting.

“Our town centres have traditionally been at the heart of our communities,” said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region. Our high streets are where we meet, shop, rest, and socialize, but far too many of them have seen better days.

“We’ve spent tens of millions of pounds to revitalise and develop our town centers on a local level.” Despite the problems provided by the epidemic, I want to protect Southport’s future and guarantee that it can prosper for future generations.” Southport was given £37.5 million as part of the government’s Town Deal financing, with money already being used to restore Southport Market, and plans being drawn up for a brand new Enterprise Market to open in Crown Buildings in the town centre.

The Marine Lake events center is at the heart of the council’s plan to revitalize the town and boost tourism.

“As the largest investment project included in the Southport Town Deal, the Marine Lake Events Centre will provide Southport with an incredible events space with state-of-the-art facilities to attract a wide range of different types of entertainment events and audiences to Southport,” said Councillor Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council.

“Attractions like this, we feel, will provide a really unique visitor experience and will only serve to.”

