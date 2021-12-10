The City of New York has approved a bill that will allow around 800,000 green card holders to vote in municipal elections.

On Thursday, the New York City Council passed a bill allowing around 800,000 green card holders and so-called “Dreamers” to vote in municipal elections.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated that he will not veto the bill, leaving only the possibility of legal challenges as a source of opposition.

Non-citizens would still be barred from voting in state governor, judge, and legislator elections, as well as presidential and congressional elections.

Over a dozen localities in the United States, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont, have already granted non-citizens the ability to vote in local elections. New York Metropolis, on the other hand, is the largest city that has yet to offer non-citizens voting rights.

“It’s no secret that we’re making history right now. When our children look back on this moment fifty years from now, they will see a diverse coalition of advocates come together to write a new chapter in New York City’s history by granting immigrant New Yorkers the right to vote “After the vote on Thursday, Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, one of the bill’s main sponsors, issued a statement.

By July, the Board of Elections plans to have a plan in place. It would contain voter registration laws and efforts to separate local elections from federal and state elections, preventing non-citizens from voting in both. The law would not take effect until after the 2023 election.

“This is for my lovely mother, who will be allowed to vote for her son,” said Councilman Francisco Moya, whose family is from Ecuador, who joined the meeting via video with his immigrant mother at his side.

The city’s action might inflame the national debate over voting rights, especially among those who falsely claim that non-citizens have rigged federal elections.

Last year, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida passed measures that would prevent ordinances like the one in New York City from becoming law. Prohibitions were already in place in Arizona and North Dakota.

Laurie Cumbo, the council’s majority leader and a Democrat who opposed the bill, stated, “The thing we’re doing today will have national consequences.” She voiced concern that the bill will erode African American voters’ power.

Non-citizens of voting age account for approximately one-fifth of the city's 7 million voting-age residents, according to official records.