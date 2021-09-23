The City of Moab will investigate Gabby Petito’s encounter with Moab police.

The city of Moab, Utah, is looking into how its police department handled a domestic disagreement involving Gabby Petito, 22, and her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

The city issued a statement on Thursday stating that they intend to initiate a formal investigation into how the Moab City Police Department handled an incident between Petito and Laundrie on August 12th. While cops assumed Petito was the major aggressor, a 911 call later leaked revealed that a male caller told a dispatcher that “the gentleman was slapping the girl.”

“Our police officers have been commended and condemned for their response and handling of the situation involving Ms. Petito and Mr. Laundrie throughout the last week,” according to the statement. “During a probable domestic dispute, the Moab City Police Department has specific rules for police conduct, and our officers are trained to follow those standards and protocol.”

The City of Moab, Utah has released a statement about the formal inquiry into the police department’s handling of the August 12th incident between #GabbyPetito and #BrianLaundrie @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/uhpgTALSsE.

Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) (@DaniCHurtado_) (@DaniCHurtado_) (@DaniCHur 23 September 2021

The city said it is unaware of any policy violations that happened during police’ interactions with Petito and Laundrie, but it will undertake a formal inquiry to see if any further action is necessary.

According to the statement, the city intends to gather underlying facts and evidence in order to evaluate the police throughout the investigation.

“We appreciate that people might have very different perspectives on the same circumstance, and we recognize that Ms. Petito’s death more than two weeks later in Wyoming may rise to suspicion regarding actions done during the incident in Moab,” the statement said. “Ultimately, we rely on our law enforcement personnel to make the best decisions possible when considering each incident on its own merits, based on the circumstances they face at the time.”

Petito’s encounter with the Moab City Police Department occurred two weeks before she last interacted with her family. The event, together with a woman’s claim that she watched Petito, Laundrie, and a restaurant hostess in a furious discussion on August 27, are thought to show the status of the couple’s relationship prior to Petito’s death. This is a condensed version of the information.