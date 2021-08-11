The city of Liverpool will host its first international cruise since the outbreak began.

Next month, Liverpool will have its first international cruise ship visit since the outbreak began.

It will be a significant step forward in the rebuilding of the city’s tourism economy, and it comes as cruise visits to the city continue to rebound quickly after being suspended for more than a year.

Viking Cruises’ Viking Sky, which will arrive in Liverpool on September 4 from Reykjavik, will be among the earliest international arrivals.

READ MORE: A family explains the true tale behind the human remains discovered at their home

It will spend a day in the city before continuing on to Barcelona, passing through Dublin, A Coruna, Porto, Lisbon, Granada, and Valencia.

Members of the culture and tourism select committee heard from the council’s Angie Redhead, who confirmed that preparations are underway for the first international guests and that the council would follow all regulations to ensure they arrived safely.

“We have a ship coming in in September with international passengers on board,” Ms Redhead said.

“Whether they go ashore or not is still up in the air, but whatever happens will be subject to public health and port health approval.”

She went on to say that new regulations now allow double-jabbed UK guests to disembark ships and visit cities, albeit most cruise lines still don’t allow it.

After the epidemic, cruise stops in Liverpool have rebounded swiftly, with more than 100 scheduled for 2021.

At this early stage, the city has 103 cruise calls confirmed for 2022, indicating that the upswing will continue into next year.

However, a council assessment warns that the business would likely take two years to recover, and that this timeframe is subject to other pandemic developments.