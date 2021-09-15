The city of Liverpool will host Disney, Drag Race, and Harry Potter quiz evenings.

The return of Camp and Furnace’s themed quiz nights has been announced.

The venue will host four different themed events over the following two months, the first of which is a quiz night this weekend.

The quizzes will be part of Camp and Furnace’s busy program in the coming months, which includes an 80s night, a country tribute night, and the return of TeachRex.

Point Blank, a new “shooting range bar,” has opened on Castle Street.

This year’s tests will be themed around Harry Potter, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and an ultimate Disney quiz.

The whole list of Camp and Furnace’s themed quizzes may be seen here.

Quizney

Quizney, the first quiz of the season, will take place on Friday at Camp and Furnace. The greatest Disney quiz, it allows fans to put their Disney knowledge to the test from 1937 to 2021.

The quiz will be conducted digitally on competitors’ smartphones and will include quizzes on Disney classics, celebrities, music, and’magical’ bonus rounds.

The organizers have stated that there will be challenges and fantastic rewards available all night. More information and tickets can be found here.

The 17th of September.

I am a huge music fan.

I Love Music, a concert for the ideal music fan, will take place at Camp and Furnace in October.

The quiz is a night of nonstop music trivia designed to put your musical knowledge to the test, as well as cash prizes. Those with less experience can compete for the title of best dancer, with prizes including free beverages for the victors.

You can purchase tickets here. Early bird tickets are available for £5.

Today is Friday, October 22nd.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality show that follows RuPaul’s Drag Race

Do you want to prove that you’re the greatest RuPaul’s Drag Race fan? This October, Camp and Furnace will present a quiz night centered on all things Drag Race.

There are prizes to be won in each round, as well as an award for the best drag team name. There will be drag challenges and lip syncs, as well as one ‘mega’ lip sync to a classic Britney Spears song with a hefty prize.

To get tickets, go to this link.

The date is Saturday, October 23.

Quizzitch

This November, Camp and Furnace will hold Liverpool’s greatest Harry Potter party to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter films. “The summary has come to an end.”