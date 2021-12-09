The city of Liverpool is expected to be pummeled by torrential rain this weekend, according to the weather forecast.

As the bad weather persists, Liverpool will be pummeled by severe rain this weekend.

With the arrival of Storm Barra earlier this week, the region suffered strong gusts, heavy rains, and flash flooding.

In some areas, notably New Brighton, where a red flood warning was issued on Wednesday, the storm caused transport delays and road closures.

On Thursday, flood warnings were issued for Huyton, St Helens, Warrington, and Widnes, as well as public transportation cancellations and delays.

The rainy weather isn’t gone yet, according to the Met Office, with further rain expected on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend’s weather forecast for Liverpool is as follows.

Rain is expected to begin around 9 a.m. on Saturday, becoming heavy by lunchtime and continuing into the afternoon.

The Met Office predicts 90 percent probability of rain from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with 60 percent chance by 6 p.m.

The rain is forecast to last well into the evening, with an average temperature of 8 degrees.

The weather for Sunday is a little brighter, with pockets of light rain expected throughout the day.

From Friday to Sunday, the Met Office forecast for the North West said: “Bright sunshine and a few blustery showers, some of which will be heavy with a little hail and maybe wintry above the highest land.

“In the stiff north-westerly winds, I’m feeling cold. The maximum temperature is 7 degrees Celsius.

“On Saturday, it was cold at first, but it later became pleasant and gloomy, with rain. On Sunday, there were a few patches of light rain/drizzle. On Monday, the weather improved for some and remained pleasant.”