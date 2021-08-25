The city of Little Rock will be added to a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against reforms.

Chief of Police Keith Humphrey of Little Rock, Arkansas, is apparently planning to include the city of Little Rock in his lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against efforts to reform the police.

In September 2020, Humphrey filed a lawsuit against the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police (LRFOP) and numerous individual police officers, saying that they conspired to remove him because of his pro-reform attitude. Humphrey’s lawyer, Michael Laux, argued at the time that the matter was “not a case against the City of Little Rock.” According to an email acquired by local NBC affiliate KARK, Humphrey now plans to add the city to the suit “in the next week or two.”

Although it is unclear when the city would be joined to the lawsuit, the legislation allows for new parties to be added until September 10th. A decision on the initial defendants’ move to dismiss the complaint, which was filed months ago, is still pending. Several officers have also filed their own lawsuits against Humphrey, alleging power abuse, retribution, and sexual harassment, among other things.

In addition to claiming that he is being targeted because of his pro-reform attitude, Humphrey’s lawsuit also alleges a decades-long anti-reform and perhaps racial plot. Humphrey, who is Black, cited the LRFOP’s handling of Lawrence Johnson, Little Rock’s first Black reform-minded police chief, who was sworn in April 2000.

The lawsuit claims that the LRFOP, which is primarily made up of white people, tried to sabotage Johnson’s reform efforts in February 2002 by holding a no-confidence vote against him. During Johnson’s tenure, the LRFOP claimed that he discriminated against white officers and actively campaigned against him, including financing billboards along state highways that said, “The Little Rock Police Department is in Need of New Leadership.”

On March 21, 2019, Humphrey was sworn in as the new police chief of Little Rock. Mayor Frank Scott, the city’s first Black mayor, had hired him. Scott, who had pushed for police changes such as modifying Little Rock’s “no knock” warrants policy, was allegedly targeted with “race-tinged smear(s)” in a Facebook post by the LRFOP, according to the lawsuit.

