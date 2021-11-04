The city of Baltimore can’t stop a Catholic media outlet from holding a rally at the city hall, according to a panel.

A federal appeals court decided late Wednesday that Baltimore cannot prevent a conservative Catholic media outlet from staging a prayer demonstration in a city-owned building during the fall meeting of US bishops. The three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an earlier judge’s decision in favor of St. Michael’s Media Inc.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s spokeswoman, Cal Harris, expressed unhappiness with the court’s decision. He stated that city authorities “remain concerned about the potential public safety threat that the rally poses to Baltimore City property,” which is set for November 16.

“Protecting Baltimore residents and their property is our primary concern,” Harris said in a statement. “However, we will follow the order of the courts.”

According to St. Michael’s Media’s attorney, Marc Randazza, the media outlet successfully inked a contract with a city vendor on Thursday, just hours after the appeals court announced its judgment.

“Hopefully, Baltimore learned a lesson in First Amendment law that its taxpayers will now have to pay for,” Randazza told the Associated Press.

Former President Donald Trump’s senior strategist Steve Bannon and far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos will speak at the gathering, according to St. Michael’s.

The assembly, according to the city, constitutes a threat to public safety. Yiannopoulos’ speaking engagements have drawn counterprotesters, resulting in violence and property destruction, according to city attorneys, while Bannon “often urges for violence against government officials.” St. Michael’s, also known as Church Militant, is likely to succeed on its claims that the city discriminated against it based on its political views and violated its First Amendment free speech rights, according to the 4th Circuit panel.

Hollander said city authorities couldn’t stop the pavilion’s management from working with St. Michael’s, but she wouldn’t agree to any court-ordered requirements.

The waterfront pavilion is just across from a hotel where the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will assemble from November 15 to November 18. St. Michael’s said the timing and place of the rally were chosen to coincide with the bishops’ meeting. The group also claimed to have organized a peaceful, city-approved rally. This is a condensed version of the information.