The city mourns the death of ‘angel’ Ava White and extends condolences to her family.

Thousands of people have expressed their condolences to Ava White’s family following her burial today.

On Wednesday, December 23, mourners gathered at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral to pay their respects and remember Ava’s life.

Mourners arrived at the Cathedral in the rain for the service at 10 a.m., many wearing bright colors and sweaters and shirts with photographs of Ava on them.

Photographs of the schoolgirl adorned her coffin, which came in a white horse-drawn carriage following a procession through Liverpool and was greeted with cheers when it arrived at the Cathedral.

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said there was “nothing sadder in life than the death of a child” in an emotional statement during the funeral, which was open to the public and media.

“The pain we are experiencing today is enormous,” he continued, “therefore my heartfelt condolences, as well as those of the Catholic Community, go out to Ava’s family and friends.”

He went on to declare that Ava’s memory will “permanently live in your hearts.”

Ava would “attempt anything,” according to the archbishop, and was described as someone who “didn’t fear anything,” adding that “she will not be scared to come into God’s life.”

“Some of you will remember her as a daredevil who always brightened the day of those in attendance,” he remarked.

Ava was described as “extremely vibrant, even famous on Tik Tok,” according to the heartfelt tribute, and was “incredibly energetic, even famous on Tik Tok,” which elicited a murmur of amusement in the crowd.

With rows of weeping loved ones in the audience, Archbishop McMahon said Ava was “loved by so many” and that her presence in heaven would definitely make it a “happier place.”

He mentioned Ava’s passions for swimming, dancing, and mixed martial arts, as well as her football skills, saying that her “young life was a gift, brief as it was, one that should be cherished with love and affection.”

Following the service, a burst of applause erupted as her casket was taken out of the chapel.