The city may be proud of its indie film stars.

I’d like to congratulate Jimmy McGovern on receiving the City’s Freedom Award.

What a fantastic start to the year 2022.

I was a guest of Colin McKeown at one of the LFC games the other day. I sat next to Jimmy and Sammy Lee, who is a gentleman in his own right.

Jimmy made no mention of his honor throughout the lunch and game. It was announced two days later, and I chatted with him that evening. “I can’t put into words the passion I feel at such a magnificent honor,” he remarked. So now he and Colin (who will be honored in 2020) have been shown how much this city values their efforts in television and movies.

Jimmy has written a slew of dramas and told a slew of Liverpool stories.

He’s always been straightforward and unafraid to tell it like it is. It’s difficult to watch at times, but you’ll never forget his work.

Colin’s production company, LA Productions, is producing high-quality television, films, and drama. LA Production Factual is one of the offshoots, and it has produced three fantastic episodes of the Nail Bar Boys this year – and I sincerely hope the BBC commissions more.

I spoke with Christian, the series’ director and producer.

I’ve always been curious about how things operate when you spend so much time with people putting together a lifestyle production.

I know a couple of the Cheshire Housewives, and I was recently at Lystra’s Boujee Restaurant and Bar in Chester.

It was thrilling to observe the production staff filming and setting up the shots, which numbered around eight individuals.

It was really obtrusive to me, and I would despise it.

I inquired about the making of the Nail Bar Boys and how the show came to be.

It all started with the BBC’s Northern Voices competition during the first lockdown.

It was all about bringing filmmakers from the north into the profession.

There was only a 30-minute slot available at first, but they were blown away by LA’s idea. “The summary has come to an end.”