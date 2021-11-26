The city is in shock when a girl was stabbed on the street while walking with her pals.

Following allegations of a fight with a gang of youths, residents in Liverpool have been left “shaken” and “terrified.”

At around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, Merseyside Police and the North West Ambulance Service were dispatched to Church Street in Liverpool city centre in response to reports of a girl being stabbed.

The victim is thought to have been with pals on Church Alley, close to the busy commercial area, when a “verbal argument” with a group of lads broke out, according to police.

The girl is believed to have been molested by one of the boys, and they have fled the scene.

The young woman was brought to the hospital and is currently in serious condition, fighting for her life. Her family is accompanying her in the hospital, according to police.

The police statement did not specify the girl’s age.

Church Street and Church Alley were cordoned off, and numerous nearby streets were also closed. According to reports, the cordon was extended to Hanover Street.

As investigations proceeded this evening, many police cars remained on the scene.

The police are now requesting information.

“A police cordon has been placed on Church Street and Church Alley whilst forensic examinations are carried out,” a spokeswoman said. “We would ask members of the public for their patience and understanding while our investigations are carried out.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could aid police investigations is requested to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook,’ or call 0800 555 111 with reference 0899 of November 25.

After the horrific attack, Washington Newsday readers were left “shaken” and “terrified,” and sent good wishes for the victim on social media.

“What’s going on with our great city lately?” Jacqui Eyres wondered.

"What's going on with our great city lately?" Jacqui Eyres wondered.

"I hope the girl pulls through absolutely horrible," Leanne Corby said. I also hope the criminals are apprehended quickly." "The world has gone utterly insane!!!" remarked Faye Mortimer. In fact, it's terrifying, and we're sending our prayers to the young victim x"