The city is in mourning. Ava White, a man discovered on the street, dies and leaves poignant final words for his sister.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Hundreds of people gathered in Liverpool to pay their respects to a 12-year-old girl who died after being stabbed.

Ava White, who died in a city center attack on November 25, was remembered by mourners inside the city’s Metropolitan Cathedral.

People gathered to pay their respects and bid farewell to the much-loved 12-year-old today.

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said there was “nothing sadder in life than the death of a child” in an emotional statement during the funeral, which was open to the public and media.

A man died after being discovered in the street with a head injury.

North West Ambulance Service alerted police at 12:20 a.m. after an elderly man was discovered with a head injury.

“We were contacted at 12.20am today, Thursday 23rd December, by the North West Ambulance Service after reports an elderly male had been found on Glovers Lane in Bootle with a head injury,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The man, who was in his seventies, was rushed to the hospital, where he was tragically pronounced dead a short time later.”

The last words spoken by a guy who went missing over a year ago have been shared by his sister.

James Miller, from Warrington, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 on Slater Street in Latchford.

His sister Emma Miller said there has been “nothing definite” in knowing the 38-year-location old’s for more than a year.

She went on to say that police are looking into any allegations they get, but that they haven’t received anything since the CCTV footage of James on December 22.