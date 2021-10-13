The city has set aside $25,000 to address the rising number of unowned cats.

City Commissioner Juli Casale spearheaded a program to spay/neuter and vaccinate free-roaming cats in Delray Beach, Florida, in order to reduce the growing population of unowned cats. To make this program possible, the city set aside $25,000 from its general fund.

Casale told The Washington Newsday that she adopted her two cats after discovering them on the street, and that this was her reason for pushing the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program ahead.

She explained, “I have two kitties who would otherwise be on the street if I hadn’t picked them up.” “I gaze at them and imagine what their life would have been like if they had lived.” According to Casale, there are between 7,000 and 10,000 cats roaming free across the city, and the population could continue to expand out of control. She explained that the idea is to lower the number while working with local nonprofits to keep the cats who are still roaming free fed and watered.

Cats are captured in a humane manner, spayed or neutered, vaccinated against rabies and other viruses, microchipped, and returned to their original place. At various locations, food and water bowls will be set out for cats.

“You’ll see that the cats caught for the TNVR program are significantly healthier,” Casale added. “It provides a healthier atmosphere for them to live in.” Casale told The Washington Newsday that the cats who have been treated would have the tops of their ears cut to guarantee there is no overlap with the treatment of unowned cats.

The program has the support of the Humane Society of the United States.

On its website, the organization stated, “The most significant cat concern in the United States is the vast population of unsterilized outdoor cats.” “As a result, many cats without permanent/conventional homes are forced to live in outdoor communities, rapidly generating new generations of cats.” The Humane Society of the United States went on to say that it supports humane management of the outside cat population until the population of cats is reduced and they all live in “loving” homes.

According to the organization, tens of millions of unowned cats live outside and rely on people for food and shelter. Some are feral cats who have never been socialized, while others are stray cats. This is a condensed version of the information.