The city council has reversed its decision on the controversial park renovation.

Work had been scheduled but had been halted due to community pressure.

Sefton Council has now announced the decision to halt construction work at Orrell Mount Park in Litherland.

After trucks and contractors came at the family park to create a 3G football surface, there were weeks of objections.

Sefton Council announced earlier this year that it had been successful in a request for £780,000 from the Football Foundation to build what the council described as a “much needed” all-weather 3G pitch.

The council will replace the existing grass field with a 3G pitch as well as new change facilities as part of the project.

The facilities will be managed by Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, which aims to develop a new generation of sporting talent.

The council initially announced the park’s closure to the public in an attempt to jumpstart work that had been stalled due to continuous community complaints.

“While we have continued to interact with the community around Orrell Mount, recent demonstrations on site have suggested that more communication is needed,” Cllr Maher added.

“We were confident that a schedule of works could begin in earnest after our initial consultations led Sefton to revamp, tweak, and add in certain elements to the scheme in order to best benefit surrounding residents and address concerns raised, which is why we were confident that a schedule of works could begin in earnest after our initial consultations.”

“Closing the park was never our aim, and this extraordinary decision was only made at the eleventh hour to keep both the public and contractors safe after it became evident that demonstrations could develop to a health and safety issue.”

“Following extensive deliberation among Cabinet members, ward representatives, and officers, we have unanimously agreed to temporarily cease all construction and reopen the park as a gesture of good faith, while we aim to continue constructive engagement and consultation with locals.”

“We’re all hoping to find a way to make this tremendously helpful concept a reality, and we’ll be waiting for the results.””

