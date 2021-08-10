The city center’s pedestrian area’s ‘vehicle park’ has been condemned as ‘crazy.’

An image of a significant number of cars parked in a pedestrian area of Liverpool City Centre has gotten a lot of attention.

The Washington Newsday published an image earlier today of at least eight cars parked on the sidewalk near the Liverpool ONE bus stop near Canning Place yesterday evening.

Cars have long parked or waited in this pedestrianized area, but the scenario witnessed on Sunday was described as far worse than typical on social media.

And more people are speaking forward in response to the image and what looks to be a long-term issue.

“It’s been like that outside John Lewis for years, and no one, including the council, has done anything about it,” Alan Jackson said. It serves as a parking lot for taxis.”

Sheila Holt called the situation “disturbing” and advised people to “consider others.”

“How are prams, wheelchairs, and people with walkers supposed to enjoy a day out when they have to cross an obstacle course?” she continued.

According to John Hayes, the issue has been ongoing in that place.

“There are ALWAYS cars parked there (despite the fact that there is a car park just across the road), and there is a continual stream of taxis dropping off or picking up and then doing “three point” spins in between the bollards into the John Lewis collection point,” he added. But nothing ever seems to be done about it!”

“It’s incredible that they’re even able to get a vehicle onto that spot considering I had to take off my shoes and put my teeny little liquids in a transparent bag just to get on a plane,” James Davies wrote on Twitter.

City Centre Councillor Nick Small said he had contacted the city council and the police to request more action after seeing the latest photos.

“This is utterly out of control and totally unacceptable,” he told The Washington Newsday. This type of anti-social parking is both selfish and unjust to vulnerable pedestrians. I’ve contacted the City Council and the Police Department to request that enforcement be increased.”