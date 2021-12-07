The city center will host a fairytale fashion display with free prosecco.

This week, a fairytale fashion show will be held in Liverpool’s Metquarter, displaying a variety of occasionwear.

The fashion show, which will be hosted by Fairytale Endings, will take place on the Metquarter’s ground level and will feature prom, party, evening, pageant, and bridal gowns.

Fairytale Endings, which opened in the retail complex in 2020, will be modeling the dresses, which are designed for ladies of all sizes and can be worn for a number of situations.

In addition to free admission, participants will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco to sip while watching the fashion show.

“Whether you’re looking for the perfect attire for a Christmas do, New Year’s Eve, a festive ball, a romantic evening, or looking ahead to Proms in 2022, we’ve got the perfect dress for you,” said Gill O’Neill, owner of Fairytale Endings. Our fashion display will be plenty of holiday sparkle and glam, and we’ll be on hand to assist women in recreating their ideal outfits.

“We’ll also be showing off some fantastic prom ensembles.” We promise that you will be the only one at your prom wearing your dress because we offer exclusivity to all of our customers. Most of our dresses are available in sizes 4-28, so we not only have the largest selection, but we’re also one of the most inclusive boutiques in the region. We adore assisting our customers in creating their own magical moments, no matter who they are or where they are going.

"We've been here for little over a year and have sold a lot of amazing dresses to a lot of fantastic clients, but we're all about show-stopping events, and we've been dying to have our own." We sincerely hope that all of our customers – and anyone else who enjoys a little glitz and glam – will join us in celebrating. We guarantee you'll leave feeling festive and ready to attend all of your Christmas parties in style." The fairytale fashion show takes place in the Metquarter in conjunction with The Good Market's Christmas shopping event, allowing people to explore a variety of vendors while watching the presentation.