The city and the parents of Elijah McClain, whose death sparked protests, have reached a $15 million settlement.

On Friday, a judge approved the terms of a settlement in which the city of Aurora, Colorado agreed to pay $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man slain by police in 2019.

According to the Associated Press, McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, said she was delighted to have the settlement concluded after the court and the family’s attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, announced it, but the labor that went into fighting for justice for her son just makes her mourn him more.

“The money is simply the world’s way of saying ‘We’re sorry,’ but it won’t help me mend the hole in my heart,” she explained.

The lawsuit claimed that the way McClain was treated by police, including being placed in a neckhold and being injected with a sedative by paramedics, was practically torture and that it was part of a pattern of racially biased policing that included aggression and brutality toward Black people.

Local prosecutors decided not bring charges against the three cops who were present when McClain was stopped because an autopsy did not reveal a clear cause of death. After Governor Jared Polis instructed Attorney General Phil Weiser to launch an investigation into the event, a grand jury indicted the cops and two paramedics on manslaughter and other crimes in September.

After an investigation by Weiser’s office showed a history of racially biased policing, including the use of excessive force, Weiser and Aurora officials unveiled a package of improvements on Tuesday. A monitor to oversee adherence to the reforms and achievement of goals over the next five years has yet to be hired.

McClain was a massage therapist who entertained animals in a rescue shelter with his violin.

After the police execution of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked global demonstrations last year, his death in 2019 and his begging remarks to officers on body camera footage—”I’m an introvert, and I’m simply different”—attracted significant attention.

In a news release issued Friday, Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said, “No amount of money can change what happened or remove the anguish and heartbreak experienced by the family over his death.” “Aurora has been forever changed and shaped by this catastrophe.” Twombly, as well as other cities. This is a condensed version of the information.