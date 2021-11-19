The City and the Art Space are debating whether or not to allow a Confederate statue to be shown.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that LAXART, a Los Angeles nonprofit visual arts center, requested Charleston, South Carolina if they may borrow and display a monument of former vice president and pre-Civil War slavery enthusiast John C. Calhoun as part of a Confederacy show.

The Charleston Commission on History decided on Wednesday to put off making a recommendation to the city council until further information is available.

According to WCSC, a South Carolina news station, the commission is concerned about an exhibit that portrays Calhoun and his statue without providing enough context and depth.

The letter requesting the statue was written by LAXART Director Hamza Walker, who stated that the exhibit would “encompasse the prospect of reparations, healing, and a greater reckoning of America’s past…” and would include several other Confederate monuments that have been removed from public spaces in recent years.

Since 1885, when the Ladies Calhoun Memorial Association gave it the deed, Charleston has owned the monument of Calhoun. It was removed from Marion Square in Charleston in June 2020, following nationwide protests against Calhoun’s pro-slavery beliefs following the murder of George Floyd.

Although Calhoun died before the Civil War, Walker wrote to the commission that the statue would be an important part of the planned 2022 exhibition because of his role in the “expansion and protection of slavery in the United States” and his support for South Carolina seceding from the Union before the war.

Calhoun was President James Monroe’s secretary of war, as well as John Quincy Adams’ and Andrew Jackson’s vice presidents.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“It looks this exhibition will be a highly political, extremely ideological event which is likely to continue to disseminate an unnuanced perspective of John C. Calhoun,” commission member David McCormack expressed reservations about the plan.

“We have a responsibility to both the City of Charleston and the State of South Carolina as a commission to not allow the Calhoun statue to become a pawn in the hands of individuals and organizations about whom we know little and over whom we have no authority,” McCormack continued.

The statue was taken down five years after the murder. This is a condensed version of the information.