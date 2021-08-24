The circumstances surrounding a passenger’s COVID-related death have been labeled as “disinformation” by Carnival.

After it was suggested that a cruise guest caught the virus on board, Carnival Cruise Line is calling the circumstances of a COVID-related fatality that happened last month “disinformation.”

In a statement, Carnival added, “Unfortunately, there is a significant bit of misinformation concerning the facts of this matter.” “The visitor almost probably did not catch COVID on our ship, and she received professional medical care on board before being evacuated from Belize after we aided her family.”

The cruise operator adds, “We have continued to provide support to her family and will not add to their pain by commenting further.”

Marilyn Tackett, a 77-year-old Oklahoma woman, died on August 14 in a Tulsa hospital after suffering respiratory difficulties on a Carnival cruise departing from Galveston, Texas in late July and early August.

Tackett was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator during a stop in Belize.

Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help her return to the United States via airlift since “her health insurance doesn’t cover care outside of the United States or her transport journey home.”

She was eventually airlifted to an Oklahoma hospital, where her health deteriorated.

Tackett, who was supposedly vaccinated, had stated on the cruise line’s obligatory health questionnaire at the time of embarkation that she was not feeling any symptoms.

One passenger and 26 crew members tested positive for COVID-19 before landing in Belize City, according to a statement made by Carnival earlier this month.

Carnival has adopted additional mask guidelines for indoor locations since the incident, as well as new testing criteria for all guests, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccinated cruise guests must produce documentation of a negative COVOID-19 test done within 72 hours of boarding as of August 7.

Unvaccinated passengers will be tested twice before boarding the ship and again upon debarkation if they are staying for five days or more.

Unvaccinated passengers will now be required to provide proof of insurance before boarding cruises departing from Texas and Florida ports, as Tackett’s did.

“Carnival has created a set of protocols that can flex up as needed to adapt to changing circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.