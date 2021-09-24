The Church of England has asked the government to help rebuild parish churches.

The upkeep deficit in the Church of England’s parish churches is “significant and rising,” prompting calls for government involvement.

According to the Church of England, the outstanding capital cost of “essential” repairs across its 16,000 parish churches is anticipated to be £1 billion over the next five years (CoE).

According to Conservative MP Andrew Selous, who represents the CoE in the House of Commons as the second estates commissioner, “at best parishes currently raise and spend approximately half of that annually, so there remains a significant and growing maintenance deficit on these beautiful and treasured buildings.”

Alex Stafford, the Conservative MP for Rother Valley, had written to him with a written parliamentary question.

Mr Stafford has called on the government to intervene, warning that if the problem is not handled, the cost of repairs would only rise.

“I have a number of churches in my constituency that are not in excellent repair,” he told the PA news agency.

“I believe the United Kingdom is gifted with beautiful churches and a rich legacy and history, and we have a responsibility to preserve, restore, and maintain them.”

“It’s concerning that there’s such a large gap between how much is needed each year – £200 million – and how much churches are actually putting into it,” he said.

“And the problem is just going to become worse. If we don’t have these repairs done now, they’ll get worse and worse, and the churches will get even worse.

“And I feel the government should safeguard them since they are part of our country’s heritage. They’ve been there for hundreds of years, and we need to keep that link to the past alive.”

“To me, this isn’t about religion; it’s about our history,” he continued.

“The Church of England, through its parishes and cathedrals, cares for about 16,000 church structures, 12,500 of which are listed, including 45 percent of all England’s Grade I listed buildings,” a spokeswoman for the Church of England stated. They are a valuable resource for the entire country, as well as a presence in every town, offering spiritual, pastoral, and practical help – which is more important than ever.

The summary comes to a close with the words “them.”

”