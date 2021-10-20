The church grounds have been exploited as a dumping ground for dog feces, which is a disgrace.

Following the outbreak, more individuals in Wirral are complaining about dog feces.

The Environment and Transport Committee of Wirral Council heard tonight that reports of dog fouling on the authority’s website have increased by 23 percent since the first Covid-19 lockout in March 2020.

While cleaning up near his local church, Liberal Democrat councillor Allan Brame, who represents Oxton, stated that a few of people had picked up 145 dog poo bags.

A dog with a ‘bacteria-infested’ mouth kills a man and leaves another with severed legs.

He wondered what in the world makes individuals think they can put dog excrement on religious grounds.

The Lib Dem member emphasized the need of raising awareness about the issue.

Cllr Brame was speaking at a discussion about the council’s new environmental strategy, which includes littering and dog fouling.

The ‘Love Wirral’ plan focuses on engaging with individuals to encourage them to avoid littering and working with dog owners to ensure they clean up after their dogs.

This so-called “discretionary” strategy is a far cry from the council’s previous zero-tolerance policy, which it used until 2019, when it hired Kingdom to combat littering and dog fouling.

The contract between the Kingdom and the Wirral Council was cancelled early due to aggressive enforcement.

In response to Cllr Brame’s statements, council official Mike Cockburn claimed that during the epidemic, people’s behavior altered and that some “strange suspects” may have started walking dogs, contributing to a dog poo problem in suburban areas.

However, he emphasized that dog owners have evolved over the previous decade and are better at dealing with dog feces.

Mr Cockburn believes the local government can get to the bottom of the matter by “being steely” and taking action where it can.

Green Party councillor Chris Cooke was determined to ensure that the pendulum would not swing too far away from punishment and that a balance was achieved between zero tolerance and encouraging people to modify their behavior.

Helen Collinson, a Labour councillor, said there are major problems with dog fouling outside schools and urged the council to do more to educate youngsters and parents about the matter.

