The Christmas menu for dogs has been launched at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool.

A city center hotel has created a special Christmas menu for canines to enjoy this holiday season.

In 29 of its hotels in the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool, the Hilton Hotel is giving dogs a gourmet cuisine.

Pet parents can play Santa Paws and treat their favorite canines to a delectable three-course festive meal, complete with an appetizing ‘howl-iday roast,’ ‘christ-mutt pudding,’ and a’single mutt whisk(er)y’ to wash it all down.

The menu begins with celebratory steak bites, followed by a turkey roast, replete with all the trimmings: ‘pugs’ in blankets and seasonal veggies, developed with veterinary nutrition experts at DogFriendly.

The dinner might be completed with beef brisket pudding and white sauce for hungry dogs.

After spending so much time together over the two years of social constraints, one in five dog owners is specifically looking for dog friendly experiences, according to the business.

Darcy, Boris, and Lily, social media Golden Retrievers, were used to taste the meal at the Hilton.

“We are happy to provide owners the option to reward their cherished pet babies who have provided so much love and support over a difficult number of years,” Emma Banks, Vice President of F&B strategy and development at Hilton, said.

Lola the Teacup Maltese and Bella, a crossbreed rescue dog, have a mother who says: “Why should our canine companions lose out on spending precious time with their loved ones and indulging in great food and drink over the holiday season?

“We are happy to continue our excellent level of service as a leader in dog-friendly accommodation and ensure that every dog has their (Christmas) day!”

The cuisine is available from December 3 to December 31.

Liverpool, L1 8LW, 3 Thomas Steers Way