The Christmas market in Liverpool for 2021 is now open.

The public can now visit Liverpool’s Christmas market, which has moved to a new location.

This year’s market will be held at St John’s Gardens, William Brown Street, and St George’s Hall’s North Entrance.

The Christmas market features 40 stalls offering Christmas items, as well as festive food and drink.

Christmas has arrived in Liverpool, with a festive street party and the opening of the Christmas market.

Windmill bar, Teepee tent, Barrel Bar, and Alpine lodge, which returns with its karaoke cable cars, are among the venues at the market.

This evening, Liverpool’s lights were turned on, and a massive festive street party is taking place at Liverpool ONE.

Pop-up pantomimes, a Christmas chorus, and a singalong led by Santa and Mrs Claus are all part of the festivities.

Elves were present at the celebration to keep an eye on who was being sweet and who was being naughty. Tap dancing turkeys, enormous crackers, and Christmas Belles were among the festive creatures that adorned the city’s streets.

The renowned Light Trail made a comeback at Albert Dock. The Liver Birds Bella and Bertie, as well as other stunning illuminations, may be seen around the riverfront.