The Christmas Lights Contest is won by the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ boat, but it is disqualified.

Because to its “Let’s Go Brandon” themed decorations, a boat that won first place in an annual light parade exhibition in Virginia had its prize taken away.

After awarding “Best in Show” to Captain Bill Berger’s boat, which featured “Let’s Go Brandon” and “FJB” ornamental lights adorning it, the organizers of the Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade apologized.

The boat was disqualified, according to the Yorktown Foundation, for making a “overt political message” as part of its entry, which was not “in line with the intended spirit of the holiday season.”

The foundation also stated that as a 501(c)(3) charitable entity, it must remain apolitical.

“First, we regret for not providing clear advice on the family-friendly Christmas theme and the requirement for an apolitical message to our Boat Parade participants,” the statement read.

“We apologize to all of the onlookers in Yorktown on Saturday night for disrupting the holiday festivities, and we especially apologize to our family and friends in attendance who may have had to explain the political nature of the message to their children.”

The term “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a Republican rallying cry, replacing the “f**k Joe Biden” chants that had been erupting at big public events for several weeks.

“When we departed, we were crowned the winner,” Berger told 6 News Richmond. It was taken from us 48 hours later, and I believe it was due to pressure.” Berger claimed he wanted his boat to be as anti-Biden as possible, and that it mocked the president when he tripped on steps while coming onto Air Force One in March.

“I believe our message was received,” Berger added.

“We have a terrible president,” Berger said when asked what message he was sending. Is it considered impolite? “I don’t believe so in today’s world.” Making a Political Proposition Dr. Walt Akers, a member of The Yorktown Foundation’s Board of Directors, believes the boat won first prize because the public reacted positively to it and the judges were unaware of the political statement it was making.

“It was a gorgeous boat, very brightly illuminated,” Akers remarked. “He put up a fantastic show. If it wasn’t for the sake of. This is a condensed version of the information.