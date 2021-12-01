The Christmas giveaway bonanza is evolving into a free daily scratchcard bonanza.

Christmas is almost approaching, and InYourArea is getting into the mood with some generous offers.

Thanks to a new relationship with The Health Lottery, the immensely popular free daily scratchcard is getting a Christmas makeover and will be supercharged with some great giveaways.

Every day in December, a total of £2,445 in prizes will be given away to lucky InYourArea users, including a £950 Apple certificate.

Other rewards include Dyson, Apple, Amazon, Fortnum & Mason, and Hotel Chocolat certificates.

The highest daily prize will be £950 to spend on Apple items, with additional coupons worth £400 and £200 available, as well as £300 to spend on Dyson products.

Because the daily prize will be a surprise, you’ll need to play every day to ensure you have a chance to win large.

To participate, simply play the daily game above from December 1 and reveal three matching Health Lottery logos – even if you don’t win the first time, you may enter our second chance draw, from which we’ll pick a winner at random if the reward isn’t claimed.

In addition to the great rewards, when you register and deposit £1, The Health Lottery will give you a free ticket to their main draw, which could earn you a £100,000 windfall.

Why not register now to be eligible for our greatest prize contest, plus learn everything you need to know about your neighborhood from the UK’s best source of news, community information, and things to do?

We care about local communities at InYourArea, and our purpose is to help make every neighborhood the best it can be.

The Health Lottery shares this passion; thanks to their hard work, vital monies have been acquired to assist community health and wellness projects across England, Scotland, and Wales, providing a much-needed source of financing to help combat the scourge of health inequality in the United Kingdom.

The Health Lottery is an ideal partner for us because of its commitment to local communities. “The summary has come to an end.”