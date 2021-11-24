The Christmas Decorators, a Liverpool-based company, will be the subject of a new seasonal Channel 4 show.

Channel 4 has commissioned a brand new holiday show that showcases the UK’s most spectacular and grandiose Christmas displays.

‘Deck the Halls: The Luxury Christmas Decorators,’ which will screen in the run-up to Christmas, will follow some of the busiest and best tree trimmers and wreath hangers in the UK as they work to transform some of the country’s most well-known landmarks into one-of-a-kind winter wonderlands.

And The Christmas Decorators, a Liverpool-based decoration company, is starring in the glitziest series of the year!

Claire Hart and Jennifer Balfour, who have been best friends for almost 20 years, manage one of the world’s premier decoration firms, specializing in installation, festive lighting, and creating a delightfully cheerful environment in your home or workplace.

The Christmas Decorators will be followed as they attempt to turn some of the country’s most iconic venues into real-life Santa’s grottoes, including the Natural History Museum, Blenheim Palace, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, and London’s exclusive The Lansdowne Club.

With the holiday season approaching, the team must work to tight timelines because they have more assignments to complete than Father Christmas’ workshop, all while seeking to avoid unforeseen snags.

All eyes will be on the magnificent light switch-ons, where The Christmas Decorators personnel will finally be able to show off their festive efforts.

“I’m happy to have commissioned Strident’s first production for Channel 4 and what a Christmas cracker of a show,” Deborah Dunnett, a spokesperson for Channel 4, stated.

“This seasonal show is one not to be missed, from luxurious décor in magnificent places to the drama of potential Grinch-like tragedies, not to mention a fabulously cheery group of individuals.”

Strident Media, located in Belfast, is bringing this gleaming Yuletide treat to your television screen very soon.