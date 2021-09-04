The Christians, Tea Street Band, and more will perform at Summer Pops on the Wirral.

The Christians, a Liverpool classic, will headline a summer festival on the Wirral later this month.

Summer Pops is returning to Neston Cricket Club, on the banks of the River Dee, after a successful debut event.

The festival will take place inside a seated marquee, which will be slightly different from what it was in 2019.

The Christians, an internationally recognized Liverpool band known for classics such as Ideal World, Forgotten Town, and Harvest for the World, will headline the event.

The Tea Street Band will also perform songs from their new album Frequency, as well as the singles Disco Lights and Fiesta. The band is now performing at festivals across the country, drawing inspiration from The Happy Mondays, 808 State, and the Doves.

The Lights, a rockabilly duet, will also take the stage to offer their modern spin on the classic folk sound.

On Friday, September 17, Neston Cricket Club will host Summer Pops.

Tickets start at £27.50 and can be purchased through TicketQuarter.

Click here for additional details.