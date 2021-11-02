The Christian Campus Group Receives Official Recognition from the University and Continues to Fight for Funding.

After initiating a federal lawsuit against the institution, which it claimed was preventing it from receiving the designation, a Christian club has been granted official status as a registered student organization.

Ratio Christi, a Christian student organization that aspires to provide apologetics training to university students and staff, received official recognition as a registered club at the University of Houston-Clear Lake on Friday. That’s after the organization was represented by attorneys from the advocacy firm Alliance Defending Freedom in the litigation Ratio Christi at the University of Houston-Clear Lake v. Khator, which was filed on October 25.

The lawsuit claimed that UH-CL singled out Ratio Christi by denying them RSO (Registered Student Organization) status because the chapter only allows members who “profess a personal relationship with Jesus Christ” and agree to live in accordance with their Christian faith to hold leadership positions. Ratio Christi is a global college ministry that is Latin for “The Reason of Christ.”

Other student organizations, such as the institution’s Vietnamese Student Association, which serves the shared interests of students in a variety of concerns about Vietnamese culture, limit their officer positions to Vietnamese students enrolling at the university.

Another example is the university’s Student Veterans Association, which limits full membership to “veterans, active duty, reserve, guard personnel, and/or their surviving members” in addition to leadership positions. The major goal of the organization is to “help veterans aid veterans,” whether that means facilitating the transition from military to academic life or continuing the tradition of veterans giving back to the community and country they vowed to protect and defend.

“The institution currently allows a Vietnamese group whose executives must be Vietnamese,” according to Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel and head of ADF’s Center for Academic Freedom. “All student organizations should be free to choose their own leaders in order to achieve shared aims in order to achieve the goals of each organization.” Caleb Dalton, an ADF legal counsel, urged the university to take the next step and repeal the university’s unlawful policies that continue to exclude Ratio Christi because it requires its leaders to agree with the organization’s principles and objectives.

“That’s only normal and expected that a Christian organization’s leaders be Christians; the university accepts it.” This is a condensed version of the information.