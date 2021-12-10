The ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ is sending letters to New York TV stations, and the FBI is looking into it.

Several news outlets in Albany, New York, have received messages claiming to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.” The FBI is investigating after the stations received the communications, according to the Albany Times-Union.

The FBI’s Albany field office sent a notification to local news organizations on Wednesday, requesting that they not open any further potential letters from the source in order to preserve possible DNA evidence, according to the newspaper.

According to the Times-Union, the FBI indicated the community isn’t in danger but declined to comment further on the probe, which did not specify which television stations had received letters from the self-proclaimed “Chinese Zodiac Killer.” However, it stated that it was not one of the news organizations who received a letter.

The FBI was contacted by the Washington Newsday for more information about the probe, but no response was received before publishing on Thursday evening.

Although the killer claims to have murdered 37 people, the self-proclaimed Zodiac Killer is documented to have killed five people in the San Francisco Bay Area between 1968 and 1969.

The Zodiac Killer sent cryptic messages to newspapers outlining the motives for the murders.

“The unsolved nature of the murders, as well as the Zodiac Killer’s complex techniques of interacting with the public and his pursuers,” the FBI wrote in 2007.

The case is still unresolved, until in October, The Case Breakers reported a breakthrough, claiming to have identified the infamous serial killer as Gary Francis Poste, an Air Force veteran and professional house painter who died in 2018.

However, law enforcement officials promptly stated that the case was still unsolved.

“It’s all circumstantial evidence if you read what they (the Case Breakers) put out.” In October, a police officer told the San Francisco Chronicle, “It’s not a whole lot.”

In 1973, the Times-Union received a letter from someone claiming to be the Zodiac Killer. The letter’s author stated that on August 10, 1973, they would murder a woman in Albany.

“YOU WERE WRONG, I AM NOT DEAD OR IN A HOSPITAL, I AM ALIVE AND WELL AND ON MY WAY.” This is a condensed version of the information.