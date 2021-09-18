The Chinese state media has labeled the botched US drone strike in Kabul as “terrorism” and has demanded retaliation.

A Chinese state-run news outlet claimed on Saturday that a US drone strike in Afghanistan last month that killed ten civilians was an act of “terrorism” that should be punished.

The Global Times wrote in a harsh editorial that the US should pay a price for its blunder and that the incident should be examined by the International Criminal Court.

“It was a major act of state terrorism and a war crime,” he said. We firmly call on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to investigate this situation because the US has nearly never held its soldiers accountable for the death of civilians in Afghanistan and the Middle East,” the Global Times said.

“We also strongly urge the world community of conscience to exert pressure on the United States, demanding that Washington assist with the international investigation and severely punish those involved for the killing,” the statement continued.

The editorial was published one day after US General Kenneth McKenzie confirmed that ten civilians, including seven children, were killed in the August 29 bombing by mistake. The drone operation came just days after Islamic State militants killed 13 US service members and over 100 Afghans in a suicide bombing at Kabul International Airport.

The strike was justified at the time as a necessary precaution to prevent similar attacks on American troops, although it resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.

“This strike was carried out in the serious conviction that it would avoid an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake for which I apologize,” McKenzie told reporters on Friday. He continued, “We didn’t have the luxury of time.” “We used the notion of reasonable certainty to strike.”

The US government is now contemplating payments for those who were murdered, but McKenzie warned that reaching people on the ground in Afghanistan could be challenging. According to the Global Times, such restitution for those deceased is the “least that should be done to redress this crime.”

Democrats and Republicans alike have slammed the botched attack, including Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and former President Donald Trump.

While the attack was a mistake, McKenzie said Friday that it was not a “rush strike” and that there was suspicion. This is a condensed version of the information.