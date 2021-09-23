The Chinese Ambassador explains how the United States and China can avoid a conflict.

On Wednesday, the Chinese envoy to Washington slammed Joe Biden’s framing of US-China relations, calling the president’s theme of “democracy versus autocracy” a fundamental miscalculation.

Qin Gang, who took office in July, said the United States must “act first” to repair strained bilateral ties, which Beijing officials have described as being at their most difficult point in the four decades since relations were established in 1979.

Qin, speaking at a virtual event co-hosted by the Carter Center and the George H. W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, urged the Biden administration to reverse Trump-era policies that he claims have resulted in the persecution of Chinese students and scholars and made obtaining American student visas more difficult.

“We hope that the United States will do more to break down the barriers between our people,” Qin said.

The Trump administration’s decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston in July 2020 has also hampered travel to China from the United States, he claimed, adding that China “had no choice but to react” by closing the American consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan.

He stated that Beijing would not reverse its decision in the face of pressure from Washington. “Let whoever tied the bell on the tiger untangle it. This is something that the US side started unilaterally, and the US side must act first to resolve it.”

The Chinese envoy’s demands are similar to what Beijing has dubbed its “two lists” and “three bottom lines,” a set of demands made to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during her visit to Tianjin in July.

They include, among other things, the lifting of US sanctions against Chinese Communist Party members, officials, and businesses, as well as respect for China’s “red lines,” such as Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and, in particular, Taiwan.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the requests “fundamental and substantial concerns” that require “serious attention and an earnest reaction” from Washington at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

According to Zhao, the Biden administration has failed to provide any “substantive response.”

When questioned about China’s role to de-escalating tensions with the United States in order to avert conflict, Qin stated that Beijing would help where possible, but that any cooperative effort would be conditional. This is a condensed version of the information.