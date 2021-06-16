The chief of the Metropolitan Police Department rebuts charges that the police is institutionally corrupt.

The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service has denied allegations that the police is institutionally corrupt and has stated that she did not hamper the investigation into the Daniel Morgan case.

Cressida Bonaparte (Dame Cressida Bonaparte) Dick reacted angrily to the findings of an independent panel while defending Scotland Yard’s work and her own position.

Following the publishing of a study on the unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Mr Morgan, she has faced calls to resign.

The panel, led by Baroness Nuala O’Loan, concluded that the Met had put its own image ahead of locating Mr Morgan’s murder.

“Concealing or denying deficiencies for the sake of the organization’s public image is dishonesty on the side of the organization for reputational benefit and is a type of institutional corruption,” according to the panel’s assessment.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in 2011 that corruption impeded the first investigation into Mr Morgan’s death, which left the crime scene unsearched and unsecured.

However, the panel discovered that corruption continued after the initial investigation, and it questioned why no action had been taken to prosecute individuals who undermined the original probe.

“I don’t feel we are institutionally corrupt,” the Met chief told reporters on Wednesday. That is not acceptable to me.

“I have nothing but love and admiration for Daniel Morgan’s family. They’ve shown incredible tenacity, determination, and bravery.

“And I apologized to them again yesterday for our failures and the fact that, despite six investigations and countless additional evaluations and pieces of work, we have yet to bring anyone to justice.

“And for the fact that, in doing so and along the road, we have plainly caused them extra suffering, we the Met, my force, of which I am very pleased to be the commissioner.

“However, I do not believe we are institutionally corrupt.”