The Chief Justice of Alabama’s dissent criticizes fellow judges for limiting citizens’ legal rights.

According to the Associated Press, Alabama’s chief justice slammed his fellow judges’ decision that a sheriff’s office was not required to turn over data about a deputy’s fatal shot to a news outlet.

In his dissent, Chief Justice Tom Parker observed, “Today’s decision means the end of public access to law-enforcement records that are tied in any manner to an inquiry.” “I can’t stand by and watch as this Court whittles away at a legal right that the people of Alabama have. I can’t do it, especially when the shrinkage goes against text and precedent.”

Based on the request’s phrasing, the Alabama Supreme Court denied the news outlet access to material about the deadly shooting, citing an investigative exemption. Parker was the only one who disagreed with the decision.

After being refused data relating to the 2017 shooting of motorist Jonathan Victor, Lagniappe, a weekly news source, filed a lawsuit. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigated the shooting, and a grand jury found Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Matt Hunady not guilty. After a one-car accident in which Victor ran off the freeway, Hunady shot Victor.

After the grand jury ruling, officials showed video from the deputy who shot Victor’s body camera as well as video from a bystander to news agencies. Despite repeated orders to stand down, Victor continued to approach Hunady and several other cops while in a shooting stance, according to FOX10. Victor had no gun on him or in his car, but he did have a pair of scissors and his wrists were bleeding, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Supreme Court backed a lower court finding in favor of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, which had denied Lagniappe access to the documents. The records are barred from disclosure because they are investigative records, according to the justices.

Lagniappe was looking for dash cam, body cam, and third-party video, as well as the audio from any 911 calls or radio conversations, images from the incident, autopsy reports, and communications like emails, text messages, and other types of messaging.

Despite the fact that the inquiry had finished without an indictment, the majority of the court wrote that the documents were protected by. This is a condensed version of the information.