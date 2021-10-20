The Chicago Police Union compares the mandatory vaccination mandate to the ‘Hunger Games,’ and urges officers to ‘Stand Strong.’

On Wednesday, a Chicago police union leader compared the impasse over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s “tyrannical” COVID-19 vaccine demand for city workers to The Hunger Games.

In a video posted to Facebook, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 7 First Vice President Michael Mette compared FOP members fighting Lightfoot over their refusal to follow her public health measure to the dystopian science fiction franchise in which children are forced to fight to the death for entertainment.

Chicago city employees had until last Friday to comply with Lightfoot’s demand by informing the city of their immunization status. The deadline was missed by tens of thousands of workers. Mette advised the officers who were refusing to comply to “stand firm.” “Welcome to day three of ‘The Hunger Games,’ where we learn who the city will sacrifice as a tribute,” Mette explained. “I understand that everyone must make their own decision, but keep in mind: if we can’t get them to bargain with us on this subject, what will be next? There’s a long way to go for all you young coppers out there. Don’t think things can’t get much worse.” “This isn’t going to be a simple fight, but you can’t let their bullshit get the better of you… Every time the mayor and superintendent go on television and start talking, they’re lying “Mette contributed to the conversation. “We have to be firm on this.” Mette then accused Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown of “coming on television and receiving a phony shot” to promote vaccines, calling Brown’s leadership “a joke.” He later corrected the video, explaining that he had originally watched and edited video that “seemed to show the shot not actually being given,” but that the complete “Super’s YouTube video clearly showed the shot being given.” According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Police Department has the lowest vaccine requirement compliance rate of any city employee. On Tuesday, Brown claimed the department had visited with “several hundred” officers who had yet to disclose their status, and that just 21 had chosen to ignore the directive and work without pay.

Mette stated in a Facebook video posted on Wednesday that he and Chicago FOP President John Catanzara had put themselves in jeopardy. This is a condensed version of the information.