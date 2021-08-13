The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been identified, and it is not Tesco, Asda, or Morrisons.

Shoppers at supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, and Lidl are always looking for methods to save money on their weekly purchases.

In July 2021, Aldi, the low-cost retailer, was the cheapest, according to a Which? study.

Which? investigated the prices of 20 food, drink, and housekeeping items in every major UK supermarket every day in July.

Aldi came out on top with £23.59 in its price comparison basket, which comprised a mix of own-label and branded items, as well as food and household staples.

Sainsbury’s charged 7% more than Tesco, whereas Tesco charged 15% more for the same items. For a comparable basket of things, Aldi is £7.82 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, according to statistics collected by an independent consumer group.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Aldi’s Buying, said, “We’re thrilled to be acknowledged for our consistent focus to delivering our consumers the lowest possible prices.”

“We’re happy to have been named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for the seventh time since July 2020, and we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to make life a little easier for our customers during this difficult period.”