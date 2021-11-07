The cheapest postcodes in Merseyside and why they’re worth investigating.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the average property price in the United Kingdom has risen dramatically.

House prices are currently £30,000 higher on average than they were in March 2020.

The average property price in the UK has now surpassed £250,000 for the first time, according to the Nationwide building society’s index, reaching £264,000.

Despite these considerable increases, Merseyside still has some of the most affordable postcodes in the UK.

Both Liverpool and Bootle were among the top 20 cheapest postcodes in the UK, with average asking prices just shy of £92,000 in both cases.

According to Rentaround data from September 2020 for houses in L20 and CH41, this is the case.

Both postcodes may provide more than just a home deal, as they are below the national average.

The town also has two train stations and good bus connections, and is only a 10-minute drive from the center.

Because it is on the Northern Merseyrail line, it has access to both the north and south of the city.

Since its opening in 1968, The Strand has served as the town’s premier shopping center and “heart.”

Sefton Council bought it in 2017 with the intention of redeveloping it and ushering in “a new era” for the town as it reverted to public control.

Some of these efforts have run into financial difficulties, with the pandemic threatening to cost £3.6 million over the next three years.

Plans close to The Strand, on the other hand, are moving forward in an attempt to modernize the town’s center and present it in a fresh light.

Sefton Council has endorsed proposals to construct a canal side market along the Leeds Liverpool canal, with the refurbished green area expecting to hold markets and a variety of other events.

“The plans for Bootle Canalside will alter the space in the interim; establishing a versatile events venue to launch the rebirth of Bootle Town Centre,” stated Cllr Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council.”

